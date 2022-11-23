4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.71

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 11002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.