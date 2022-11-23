4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.71

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 11002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.