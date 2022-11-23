5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $12.65

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $12.00. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,842 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 488,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.