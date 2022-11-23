5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 9,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 218,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

5E Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Further Reading

