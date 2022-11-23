5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.14

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 256865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.42.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.71 million and a PE ratio of -52.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

5N Plus Company Profile

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

