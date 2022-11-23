67 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $733.45 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $939.41. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $628.27 and its 200-day moving average is $641.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

