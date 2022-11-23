71,465 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 4.1 %

VFC opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.