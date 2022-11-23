7,984 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.