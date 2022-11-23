7G Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

7G Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy makes up approximately 6.5% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 7G Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 498,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,576 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 24.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GoDaddy by 564.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 362,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoDaddy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 6.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock worth $565,393. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

