9,574 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,885,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,922,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,173,000 after buying an additional 5,220,804 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 37,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 87,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 443,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,186,624. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

