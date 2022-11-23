AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

LON:ABDP traded down GBX 51.50 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,546 ($18.28). The stock had a trading volume of 42,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,448.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.32. The company has a market capitalization of £353.80 million and a PE ratio of 8,588.89. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.