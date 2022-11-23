AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.54 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($18.33) on Wednesday. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 920 ($10.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,000 ($23.65). The company has a market cap of £354.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,875.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,448.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,282.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABDP. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded AB Dynamics to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($21.88) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

