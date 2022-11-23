AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 75,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,211. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

