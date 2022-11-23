Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

