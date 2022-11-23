Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.93

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.54, with a volume of 16713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,623,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.