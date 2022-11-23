Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.52

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 2782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.01.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

