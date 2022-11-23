Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,444 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment comprises approximately 3.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 1.83% of Accel Entertainment worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 12.8% during the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. 1,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,858. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $758.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

