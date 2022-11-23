Accelerate Acquisition (NYSE:AAQC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.05

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 10817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 200,553 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 330,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

