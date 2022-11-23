ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,262.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 937,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,345,378. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,704 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,528.80.

On Friday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 643 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $11,895.50.

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,473.76.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 150.87 and a quick ratio of 150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.