Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) EVP Jerome J. Dorlack Sells 4,300 Shares

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Adient Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ADNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
