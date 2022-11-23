Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 36,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Adobe by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $330.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

