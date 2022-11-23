Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $329.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $694.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

