Advance Auto Parts (AAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/21/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $196.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $216.00.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $228.00.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,858. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $145.59 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

