Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,076 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 13.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.25. 1,193,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,675,184. The firm has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

