Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Up 0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,576.00 and last traded at $1,549.50. Approximately 680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,549.00.

Separately, HSBC lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Adyen Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,352.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,482.95.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

