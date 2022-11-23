AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Set at $94.00 by UBS Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $94.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 816,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $84.77.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,976,000 after buying an additional 1,036,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AECOM by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after buying an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $24,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AECOM by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

