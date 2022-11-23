Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.00

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 19977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $734.80 million, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,832 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

