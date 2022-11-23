aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.12

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,995,106 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

