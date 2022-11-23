Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 145,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 59,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.