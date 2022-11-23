Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

