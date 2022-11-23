Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,946,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

AFL opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

