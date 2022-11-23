Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 210.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.92. 28,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

