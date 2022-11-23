Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Agilent Technologies worth $166,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 in the last ninety days.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

