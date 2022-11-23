Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-$1.31 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.61-$5.69 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.