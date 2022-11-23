Aion (AION) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $617,344.53

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $617,344.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00123277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00232841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00050544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00059486 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

