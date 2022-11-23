Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($158.16) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.