Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.20.
Several research firms have weighed in on EADSY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbus from €155.00 ($158.16) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Airbus Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.