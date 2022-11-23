AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as low as C$1.64. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 66,400 shares trading hands.

AKT.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

