AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as low as C$1.64. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.73, with a volume of 66,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKT.A has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.