Aleph Zero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.09 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $154.09 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00005115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,111,602 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

