Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 89,178 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 379,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,359,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 billion, a PE ratio of 189.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

