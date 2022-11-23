Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at $891,112,449.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at $891,112,449.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,549,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,726,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,124,244 shares of company stock worth $103,858,662. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,755,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.94. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

