Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at $891,112,449.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,955,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $101,627,072.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,993,323 shares in the company, valued at $891,112,449.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,549,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,726,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,124,244 shares of company stock worth $103,858,662. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.94. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
