Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,217,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 801.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

