Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

ALV stock traded up €1.25 ($1.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €204.75 ($208.93). 747,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €181.13. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

