Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.32. 228,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 142,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Allied Esports Entertainment Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Esports Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 356,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

