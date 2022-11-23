AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,902 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 849,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

