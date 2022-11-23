AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.