AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 74.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,164.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 410.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 56,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About QuidelOrtho

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

