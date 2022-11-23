AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 143,071 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 25.78 and a quick ratio of 25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.