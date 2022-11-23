AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,172 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,616.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.