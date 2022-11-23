AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

OMI stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

