AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at $16,172,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

GDDY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

