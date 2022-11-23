AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,530,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,158,000 after buying an additional 82,628 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

